Waste Management & Green Development discussed

International Conference begins at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Oct: Scientists, academicians, and experts from India and abroad presented innovative perspectives and practical solutions in the direction of environmental conservation, waste management, and green development at Graphic Era Deemed University, here, today. Uttarakhand Minister of Forest and Environment Subodh Uniyal said that the growing problem of waste and scarcity of resources across the world can only be solved through public participation.

Uniyal said that humankind had no role in creating forests but has played a definite part in their destruction. He warned that, if people do not reconnect with nature now, the coming generations will only see greenery in books. He urged people to take firm steps toward freedom from plastic, expansion of the circular economy, and waste-to-wealth initiatives. He further described carbon trading not only as a means of environmental balance but also as a strong step toward India’s green economy.

The Keynote Speaker, Professor Oladele A Ogunseitan from the University of California, said that the concept of a circular economy is not new but is now re-emerging with greater significance. Emphasising the importance of reusing and recycling industrial waste, he said that sustainable development is not merely a policy but a way of life that reflects the wise use of resources and responsibility toward future generations.

The President of the International Society on Waste Management, Air and Water, Dr Sadhan Kumar Ghosh, said that waste is not a financial or technical issue but a cultural one. He added that understanding waste literacy, reduction, and its reuse still remains a major challenge that needs serious attention.

The former Vice-Chancellor of HNB Garhwal University and President of ATI, Professor SP Singh, said that the Himalayas are the third pole of the Earth, contributing less than one percent to the world’s total carbon emissions. He stressed that the protection of Himalayan ecology and conservation of natural resources are essential for the vision of sustainable development.

The Senior Scientist at SINTEF (Norway), Dr Christian J. Engelsen, said that the usability of new products made from waste is based on four important pillars — quality, availability, cost-effectiveness, and user motivation.

This international conference has been jointly organised by Graphic Era Deemed University and the International Society on Waste Management, Air and Water. The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh, Environment Programme Coordinator at UNCRD, Japan, CRC Mohanty, Head of Environmental Science Department Dr Pratibha Naithani, Dr Suman Naithani, other faculty members, and students. The programme was conducted by Dr Bharti Sharma.

The three-day international conference will include several technical sessions in which distinguished scientists, researchers, academicians, and experts from across the globe will share their thoughts and research, both, online and offline. The sessions will focus on significant themes such as waste management, circular economy, carbon trading, sustainable development, and green innovation.