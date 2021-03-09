Luthra Maternity Centre holds free cancer screening camp

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Mar: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a free Camp for Breast Cancer and Cervical Cancer Screening was organised at Luthra Maternity & Infertility Centre, here, today.

The objective of this activity was to spread awareness against preventable Cervical and Breast Cancer among women. From 6 to 8 March, women from all walks of life registered themselves for a free PAP Smear tests and got their doubts cleared by the women health experts at Luthra Infertility and Fertility Centre at Chakrata Road.

To spread awareness against preventable Cervical and Breast Cancer, members of Dehradun FOGSI, Rotary E Club 303 and SJA Alumni hosted a Cyclothon on Sunday, according to Dr Arti Luthra, Director, Luthra Maternity & Infertility Centre.