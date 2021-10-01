Mahant Indiresh Hospital starts HIPEC prog for cancer treatment

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Sep: The cancer surgery department at Shri Mahant Indiresh hospital has started HIPEC treatment for cancer patients. HIPEC (Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy) is a technique to gives high doses of chemotherapy in the abdomen of the cancer patients at a high temperature to kill cancer cells. As the cancer drugs do not go directly into the blood circulation, directly, a large dose can be given with minimal side effects. It is a highly effective treatment for the cancer of intestine and ovaries.

Dr Pankaj Kumar Garg, HOD, Cancer Surgery Department at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, reported that the first case using HIPEC technique was successfully performed in a 79-year-old lady with cancer of the appendix. The HIPEC surgery was performed by a team of Dr Pankaj Garg and Dr Ajeet Tiwari (Oncosurgeons), Dr Rohini and Dr Mohit Saini (oncoanesthetists), Dr Chanchal, Pooja, Angela and Leela.

Dr Garg further said that Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital is the only hospital in the state of Uttarakhand where the HIPEC machine has been installed to provide continuous and uninterrupted treatment for cancer patients.

The Chairman of the Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, Mahant Devendra Dass, expressed his pleasure at the starting of the HIPEC facility and congratulated the doctors. He also said the Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital is leaving no stone unturned in providing the best cancer treatment facilities to the patients of Uttarakhand and nearby areas.