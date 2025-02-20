Maharaj clarifies one-year time limit in UCC

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 Feb: Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj has clarified that the one-year time limit provision under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) applies only to registrations related to marriage, divorce, and live-in relationships. He emphasised that this provision has no connection to any other service conditions, rules, or rights.

Minister Maharaj explained that, if a person obtains documents like a voter card or driving license at a particular address during their general residence in any country or state, it does not grant them permanent or original resident status of that state or country. He further stated that Uttarakhand has separate rules for acquiring permanent residency, which have existed for a long time and remain unchanged.

Clarifying the one-year time limit for UCC services, Maharaj stated that any registration under UCC does not grant permanent or original resident status in Uttarakhand. He emphasised that permanent residency or original resident status can only be granted under specific provisions and not through UCC registration. In other words, UCC registration has no connection to Uttarakhand’s permanent or original resident certification.

Addressing the topic of live-in relationship registration, Minister Satpal Maharaj stated that, if a man or woman wishes to enter a live-in relationship with a resident of Uttarakhand, registration will be mandatory.