REAP conducts 2-day Training Prog for Capacity Building under UGVS

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 19 Feb: The Rural Enterprise Acceleration Project (REAP) under the Uttarakhand Gramya Vikas Samiti (UGVS), successfully conducted a two-day training programme that focused on providing technical assistance for capacity building, including training for LCs/CLFs Directors. The training aimed to enhance the skills and knowledge of participants in various areas such as governance, business marketing, women’s empowerment, and sustainable agriculture.

The training programme was inaugurated by the Chief Development Officer, Abhinav Shah, who emphasised the importance of governance, value addition, and business establishment for rural enterprises. Experts from various fields provided valuable insights and guidance to the participants. The training also included discussions on sustainable agriculture, rural and agriculture-based enterprises, and employment opportunities for women.

During the training, Sanjay Bhatia, Senior Bank Manager, addressed the participants on bank loans and related issues. He assured the participants about resolving their concerns through discussions with branch managers. Additionally, Renuka Bhardwaj, Deputy District Cooperative Officer, provided information on the scientific values of cooperatives.

Kailash Chandra Bhatt, District Project Manager, REAP, informed the participants about various activities conducted under the REAP project. He emphasised the importance of market linkages, value chain establishment, and inter-federation coordination for sustainable business development.

Chief Development Officer Abhinav Shah interacted with the participants and discussed the ongoing activities of the federations. He assured continuous support and guidance for the initiatives undertaken by women. The training concluded with a commitment to enhancing the skills and knowledge of participants to improve rural enterprises and create employment opportunities for women.

The training programme was attended by key officials, including Ayush Tiwari (RFC, UPASaC), Ashutosh Kumar (DTE, NRLM), REAP Dehradun officials, BOD members of CLFs and officials from various departments.