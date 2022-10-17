Maharaj directs Irrigation Officers to pursue Centre’s approval of Jamrani Dam project

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Oct: Chairing a review meeting of the Irrigation Department, Irrigation Minister, Satpal Maharaj, today directed effective action towards approval of Jamrani Dam project under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchaai Yojana. He said that action also be ensured at the departmental level on the request made to the Government of India for the provision of capital expenditure under the “Important National Project” of the Song Dam initiative.

Maharaj was holding a review meeting of the Irrigation Department at Sinchaai Bhawan, at Yamuna Colony here today. During the meeting, he also reviewed the budget status, financial and physical progress of the underconstruction schemes for the year 2022-23, as well as the works related to transfer of assets of the Irrigation Department between the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Maharaj directed the officials that effective action be taken for approval of Jamrani Dam project under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchaai Yojana, as it had been proposed to be approved by the Government of India in a meeting held in New Delhi on 18 October.

Maharaj also directed the officials to ensure further action at the departmental level on the request made to the Government of India for the provision of Rs 1,774 crore Special Assistant of State for Capital Expenditure to the Song Dam project under “Important National Project”.

He pointed out that a seminar had been organised by all the technical departments to exchange information about new technologies. He also gave orders to the departmental officers to make plans for channelisation and dredging of rivers on priority, wherever required and to prepare short films marking the sensitive areas. The Irrigation Minister also sought details from the officers regarding damage caused during monsoon, also directed them to prepare an action plan to repair and prevent the damages caused by rivers. He said that those places where channelization or dredging was required also be identified immediately, and special care should be taken that no mining activity is carried out under the bridges under any circumstances.

Maharaj directed the department to install the equipment under the National Hydrology Project (NHP) on the rivers coming from China with a view to safety. Along with this, according to the Dam Safety Study of Bhimtal, the work be carried out expeditiously and studies be done immediately to stop the leakage in Bhimtal.

The Irrigation Minister directed the officers to take prompt action to fill up the vacant posts in the department as well as provide proposals for the posts of irrigators and tubewell operators required for canals and tube wells.

In the review meeting, Additional Secretary Umesh Narayan Pandey, Joint Secretary JL Sharma, Chief Engineer Dinesh Chandra, Chief Engineer Jaipal Singh and irrigation officers of all the districts were present.