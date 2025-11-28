Maharaj meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, discusses pending issues

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Nov: The State Minister of Tourism, Religious Affairs, Culture, Panchayati Raj, Public Works, Irrigation, Rural Construction and Watershed Management, Satpal Maharaj, paid a courtesy visit on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow. During the meeting, he requested approval for the construction of the Iqbalpur Canal in Haridwar district, repair of the Banbasa Barrage, and ensuring adequate water availability at Shukratal Ghat.

As the State Irrigation Minister and Minister in charge of Haridwar district, Maharaj met CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday and requested permission for the construction of the Iqbalpur Canal so that the problem of depleting groundwater levels in Bhagwanpur and nearby areas can be resolved. He said that this canal would greatly benefit farmers and contribute to the development of the region.

Maharaj also requested the Chief Minister to issue necessary directions to officials for the transfer of two canals located in Haridwar to Uttarakhand, as well as extensive repair works for the Banbasa Barrage in Champawat district.

During the meeting, Maharaj additionally urged the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to take steps to increase water availability at the sacred Shukratal Ghat located on the banks of the Solani and Ban Ganga rivers in Muzaffarnagar district, so that sufficient water is available during religious rituals and major festivals held there.