MP Anil Baluni meets Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, discusses human-wildlife conflict

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 26 Nov: Garhwal Lok Sabha MP and BJP National Media Head Anil Baluni met Union Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav in New Delhi today and held a detailed discussion regarding the increasing incidents of human–wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand, particularly in the Garhwal region.

Baluni stated that, in recent days, there has been a worrying rise in attacks by wild animals in Garhwal and other hill regions of the state, resulting in several injuries and unfortunate loss of life. He noted that for the first time, cases of bear attacks have also been reported from these areas, which is extremely serious and alarming.

He urged the Union Minister to conduct a comprehensive study through the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, and other expert institutions to identify the real causes behind the human–wildlife conflict so that long-term and effective solutions can be ensured.

Baluni further said that due to the human–wildlife conflict, Uttarakhand—a mountainous state—requires additional support in terms of financial assistance and resources for the families of those killed or injured. In this regard, he requested special financial support and resources from the central government.

He also expressed concern over the heavy damage being caused to farmers’ crops in Garhwal due to wild animals. He pointed out that farmers in the hill regions already work under challenging conditions with very limited agricultural resources, and when their crops are destroyed by wild animals, they face severe financial distress. He therefore demanded the implementation of a special compensation and assistance scheme for the affected farmers.

Union Minister Yadav listened to the issues raised by Shri Baluni and assured prompt and positive action.