SPIC MACAY holds performances by Kathak Maestro Vishal Krishna

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Nov: As part of its ongoing effort to bring classical arts to young audiences, SPIC MACAY Uttarakhand hosted eminent Kathak exponent Vishal Krishna at Hilton’s School and Hill Foundation School today. Earlier in his circuit, he also performed at The Oasis, Dehradun, captivating students with the depth, discipline, rhythm, and storytelling essence of the Banaras Gharana. The programme is being supported by SRF Foundation.

Accompanied by Ustad Shuheb Hasan on vocals, Uday Shankar Mishra on tabla, and Ustad Gulam Waris on sarangi, Vishal Krishna began his performance at the Oasis School with a soulful Ganesh Vandana, at the Hilton School, he presented Tulsidas’s composition ‘Gayiye Ganpati’, while at the Hill Foundation School he started his performance with ‘Shiv Vandana’. He gradually introduced students to the technical framework of Kathak through small compositions that helped explain the structure of taal, footwork, and rhythmic patterns. The young audience remained deeply engaged, often keeping taal with the music and responding instinctively to the energy of the performance.

A major highlight was his evocative portrayal of Krishna’s butter-stealing escapades from Surdas’ Maiyya Mori—beginning with Yashodha preparing butter, followed by Krishna plotting with friends, stealing it, sharing it, being caught, and then innocently denying any wrongdoing. His mastery of abhinaya brought every nuance—mischief, innocence, devotion—alive on stage. Vishal Krishna also showcased the distinct charm of Kathak through depictions of animals and birds—the gait of a snake, elephant, peacock, and deer—along with impressive paran, teen taal variations, jugalbandi with the tabla, and rhythmic ball-play techniques that delighted students.

Both schools witnessed an atmosphere filled with awe, curiosity, and uninterrupted attention as students remained captivated by the harmonious blend of rhythm, narrative, and expressive artistry. His performance not only highlighted the beauty of Kathak but also offered students a meaningful introduction to India’s classical heritage.

Born in 1991 in Varanasi into the illustrious family of Acharya Sukhdev Maharaj, Vishal Krishna is the fourth generation of Banaras Gharana dancers and is also the nephew of Padmashri awardee Pandit Gopi Krishna. Trained from the age of three under his grandmother, the legendary Kathak Queen Sitara Devi, he carries forward the rich tradition of Banarsi culture. His training continued under Pandit Mohan Krishna and Pandit Ravi Shankar Mishra.

Over the years, he has been honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Pt. Birju Maharaj Sangeet Samriddhi Samman (2012), Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar (2015), Kala Vibhuti Samman (2016), UP Sangeet Natak Academy Puraskar (2020), Padmavibhushan Pt. Kelucharan Yuva Pratibha Puraskar (2023), Nritya Mayur Award, Los Angeles (2024), and the Kashi Leadership Excellence Award (2024).

On 27 November, Vishal Krishna will continue his circuit with performances at Universal Academy and the Purkul Youth Development Society, Dehradun.