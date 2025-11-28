Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat honoured with ‘Silver Elephant Award’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Lucknow/Dehradun, 26 Nov: On the occasion of the 19th National Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides, State Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat was honoured with the ‘Silver Elephant Award’. The award was presented to Dr Rawat by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel. On this occasion, Dr Rawat said that Scouting is a major platform to instil discipline, unity, and patriotism among the youth, and its expansion is being continuously promoted in schools and colleges across the state.

At a grand ceremony held at the Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on the occasion of the 19th National Jamboree, Governor Anandiben Patel honoured Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat with the highest national award of Bharat Scouts & Guides, the ‘Silver Elephant Award’. The Governor appreciated Dr Rawat’s efforts to strengthen the Scout-Guide movement in Uttarakhand, implement it on a wider scale, and cultivate positive and nation-building thinking among the youth, and extended her best wishes to him.

Expressing gratitude for being honoured with the Silver Elephant Award, Dr Rawat said that this moment is highly inspiring for him. He said that Scouting is a powerful platform for developing discipline, unity, service-mindedness, and patriotism among the youth. He added that the government is continuously working to expand and enhance Scout-Guide activities in schools and colleges across the state.

Thanking the Bharat Scouts and Guides organisation, Dr. Rawat said that the institution plays a vital role in the physical, intellectual, spiritual, and social development of the youth across the country through scout-guide activities, while also strengthening the spirit of universal brotherhood. He said that this honour will inspire him to work with even greater dedication toward public service and youth empowerment in the future.

Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, State President of Bharat Scouts and Guides Uttarakhand, met the Scouts and Guides team from Uttarakhand participating in the 19th National Jamboree held in Lucknow today. At the programme venue, the Scouts and Guides welcomed Dr Rawat with a lively band performance. During the interaction, Dr Rawat encouraged all participants to perform excellently at the Jamboree, offering them his best wishes, and said that Scouting helps develop service-mindedness, discipline and leadership abilities among youth.