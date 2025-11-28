Sipan Kumar Garg takes Additional Charge as CMD, THDCIL

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rishikesh, 26 Nov: Sipan Kumar Garg assumed the additional charge of Chairman & Managing Director of THDC India Limited. Presently Sh. Garg has been serving as Director (Finance) of THDCIL. A commerce and law graduate, he is also a member of ICAI, ICMAI, ICSI and a rank holder in the Company Secretary examination.

He has over 24 years of experience in Finance, Accounts, Taxation, and Commercial functions in the power sector. Prior to joining THDC India Limited, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Aravali Power Company Private Limited and Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited, both subsidiaries of NTPC Limited. He has also held key roles in NTPC’s Corporate Accounts Group and the Koldam Hydro Power Project.

Sh. Garg has contributed extensively to the accounting profession through participation in national and international seminars and through his involvement in several committees of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, including the Committee on Public Finance and Government Accounting, the Accounting Standards Study Group, and the Members in Industry Group (PSU).