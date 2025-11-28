Despite amendments, core spirit of Constitution remains unchanged: ACJ Mamta Pant

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Nov: Students expressed their understanding of constitutional values and awareness of the law at Graphic Era Deemed University during a special session organised on the occasion of the 76th Constitution Day, here, today.

Addressing the session as the Chief Guest, Additional Civil Judge Mamta Pant said that, in the past 76 years, the Constitution has undergone 106 amendments, yet its spirit, principles, and the power to keep the nation united remain unmatched. She added that the greatest strength of the Indian Constitution is its ability to adapt to changing circumstances over time, while still preserving its core spirit. Pant also appreciated the vision of Dr BR Ambedkar, saying that the thinking of the Constitution’s framers has guided the path of Indian democracy.

Addressing the session, Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh said that the Constitution is not just a framework for governance, but the very soul of Indian democracy. He emphasised that universities play an important role in shaping the future of the nation by instilling morality, constitutional awareness, and a sense of national responsibility among students.

The session was organised by the School of Law, Graphic Era Deemed University. It was attended by Registrar Dr Naresh Kumar Sharma, Dean, School of Law, Dr Daisy Alexander, Dean, School of Design, Dr Saurabh Kumar, Prof VP Uniyal, along with other faculty members, teachers, and students. The session was hosted by Aparajita Kumar.