Maharaj requests CM to ensure availability of Doctors in Pauri

Dehradun, 17 Jan: State Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj today spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone, requesting the availability of a sufficient number of specialist doctors at the Pauri District Hospital.

Before starting his visit to the district, Minister Satpal Maharaj, having taken cognisance of the shortage of doctors and medical facilities at the district hospital, spoke to Chief Minister Dhami on Friday. During the conversation, he requested that not only should there be adequate specialist doctors at the district hospital, but also essential and emergency services should be made available.

He emphasised that all health facilities, necessary medicines, and medical staff should always be available to ensure proper care for seriously ill and injured patients at the district hospital.