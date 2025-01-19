Pauri District Hospital services have improved: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Pauri/Dehradun, 17 Jan: After moving away from the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model, the Health Department has now ensured good quality services at District Hospital, Pauri. On a priority basis, various specialist doctors, physicians, nursing officers, and paramedical staff have been deployed, ensuring that all medical services at the hospital function smoothly. Additionally, doctors have been posted as necessary to ensure that patients face no inconvenience and receive immediate medical care.

State Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat stated in a press release, today, that all arrangements at District Hospital Pauri have been properly ordered. He mentioned that following complaints from the public and regional representatives, the hospital was removed from the PPP model and is now directly managed by the Health Department.

He further explained that, after taking over the hospital, the Health Department deployed 7 specialist doctors along with 18 other doctors, including surgeons, paediatricians, gynaecologists, pathologists, radiologists, anaesthetists, and ophthalmologists. All of these doctors have assumed their duties at the hospital. In addition, 34 nursing officers, along with lab technicians, X-ray technicians, and other medical staff, have also taken charge. With the deployment of radiologists, the hospital has resumed X-ray and ultrasound services. As a result, all systems in the hospital are now fully operational.

Dr Rawat also stated that four specialist doctors who have completed their postgraduate studies will be deployed at the hospital, with the process currently underway at the state level. Furthermore, as necessary, doctors from nearby hospitals will be rotated for duty at the District Hospital. If needed, specialist doctors will be recruited through walk-in interviews under NHM.

He emphasised that the state government is continuously working to strengthen the healthcare system in the state, ensuring that no hospital, including District Hospital Pauri, will face any shortage of medical services. Dr Rawat also mentioned that the government is addressing the shortage of doctors and medical staff by recruiting specialist doctors and other healthcare professionals. Large-scale appointments have been made to fill long-vacant positions of doctors, nursing staff, and ANMs across hospitals, benefiting the general public.