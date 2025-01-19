U’khand Public Service Commission Chairman submits annual report to Gov

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 17 Jan: The Chairman of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, Dr Ravi Datt Godiyal, along with other members of the Commission, paid a courtesy call on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhavan, here, today.

They presented the 23rd Annual Report of the Commission to the Governor. During the meeting, they provided detailed information about the various examinations, selection processes, and activities conducted by the Commission over the past year.

The Governor appreciated the role of the Commission, stating that the Public Service Commission is an important institution in strengthening the administrative system of the state. He emphasised that the Commission has the crucial responsibility of selecting excellent and qualified human resources for the state. The Governor particularly stressed that all recruitment processes must adhere to transparency, fairness, and timeliness. He further suggested that the Commission should adopt technology and digital innovations to modernise its functioning.

On this occasion, the members of the Commission, Anil Kumar Rana, Manoj Singh Rawat, Nandi Raju Srivastava, Dr Richa Gaud, Secretary Girdhari Singh Rawat, and Examination Controller Avadhesh Kumar Singh were also present.