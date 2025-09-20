Man rescued alive after 16 hours from under debris in Chamoli

Garhwal Post Bureau

Chamoli, 19 Sep: In a harrowing incident in the Nandangarh area of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, a natural calamity buried alive several people early morning yesterday. While some were fortunate enough to escape, others’ lives came to a tragic end beneath the debris.

However, one man was rescued alive today after 16 hours under the debris. But while he survived, he couldn’t save his wife and two sons, who are still believed to be trapped under the debris, with rescue efforts underway to locate them.

Kunwar Singh, trapped for 16 hours, was rescued alive in the flood-affected Kuntri Laga Fali area of Nandangarh. This rescue is being discussed in the area as nothing short of a miracle. He was rescued through the combined efforts of the NDRF, SDRF and local residents, working tirelessly in difficult conditions.

While Kunwar Singh was fortunate to survive, his tragedy is immense as his wife and two sons are still trapped under the debris. Although Singh was saved after 16 hours, efforts to rescue his family are still continuing. It is being said that their chances of survival are slim. SDRF personnel are using cutter machines to cut through the roof in an attempt to rescue them, working against time in the race to save lives.

Despite the difficult conditions, the rescue teams are using hammers and other tools to break through the roof and reach the people trapped inside. The rescue teams are keeping hope alive in what appears to be a grim situation. The Chamoli Police officials today asserted that behind every brick of the debris lies the hope of a life, and that this is motivating the rescue teams to continue their relentless efforts.

It may be recalled that, on the night of 17 September, heavy rains caused massive destruction in Kuntri Laga Fali, Sarpani, and Dhurma villages of the Nandangarh block in the Chamoli district. As a result, several houses were buried under the debris. The incident occurred while people were sleeping in their homes, and the sudden calamity destroyed everything in its path, leaving the entire community in shock.

While many people managed to run and save themselves, some did not even get a chance and were buried alive under the debris. So far, five bodies have been recovered from the site. Today, three bodies were recovered, including one woman and two men. Earlier, yesterday, the bodies of two men were found, as rescue operations continue amidst challenging weather conditions and difficult terrain.