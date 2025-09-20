Minister Subodh Uniyal inspects disaster hit areas in Tehri district

Garhwal Post Bureau

Narendra Nagar (Tehri Garhwal), 19 Sep: Forest, Technical Education, Language, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Subodh Uniyal, along with District Magistrate Nitika Khandwal, today conducted an on-site inspection of the disaster-affected areas on the Rishikesh-Chamba motor road. They assessed the damage caused by excessive rainfall and landslides at several locations, including Amsera, Bidon, Selupani, Khadi, and on the Khadi-Gaja Road.

On this occasion, Subodh Uniyal observed that the disaster had caused extensive damage to motor roads, bridges, residential buildings, footbridges, fields, crops, and public properties. He asserted that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is continuously reviewing the relief and rehabilitation efforts and that the administration is working with full diligence to assist the affected families.

Uniyal, on the occasion, issued instructions to the officials to provide immediate relief to the affected families as per the regulations and to shift families from high-risk areas to safer locations. The Minister also directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to survey and prepare a report on the sensitive spots from Khadi to Nagni and ordered that a geological survey be conducted on the demand for the relocation of Amsera Village.

DM Nitika Khandwal stated that the families in vulnerable areas are being shifted to safer locations. Estimates for the damaged roads, protective walls, and culverts would be prepared, and prompt action ensured using funds from MGNREGA and the disaster relief fund.

Also present during the inspection included Narendra Nagar Block Chief Diksha Rana, Chamba Municipal President Shobhani Dhanola, former Block Chief Rajendra Bhandari, Narendra Nagar SDM Ashish Ghildiyal, along with officials from BRO, Jal Sansthan, the Forest Department, and other departments.