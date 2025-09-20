BJP to dedicate Seva Pakhwada to disaster relief in U’khand: Mahendra Bhatt

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Sep: The Bharatiya Janata Party has resolved to dedicate this year’s Seva Pakhwada programmes, organised every year to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, to the aid of disaster-affected citizens across Uttarakhand. State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, in a message addressed to all the office-bearers and party workers, has urged them to actively engage in service activities in disaster-hit regions.

Bhatt stated that, as in previous years, the party is commemorating the Prime Minister’s birthday through Seva Pakhwada initiatives. He however added that that the present moment is one of deep sorrow and challenge for the state, with people across the region suffering the brunt of natural calamities. He asserted that despite ongoing relief efforts by the party’s dedicated workers in affected areas, Seva Pakhwada presents another opportunity to serve the public, this time with a focused intent to support those impacted by disaster. It is, he said, a chance to alleviate public distress and demonstrate the compassionate strength of the organisation.

Bhatt has appealed for all Seva Pakhwada activities to be dedicated to holding health camps, organising blood donation drives, cleanliness campaigns, multipurpose service camps, and awareness programmes, particularly in the disaster affected areas of the state.

The BJP MP emphasised that with organisational support, essential assistance can be extended to a greater number of people in need. He noted that Prime Minister Modi, in his public life, follows the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, especially the principle of serving the suffering and the afflicted. In this context, Bhatt asserted that no service initiative could be more aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision than aiding disaster victims. He today called upon all the party members to ensure, with the support of MPs, MLAs, and other public representatives, that appropriate assistance reaches every affected individual.