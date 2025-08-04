Mandatory registration of tourists in Mussoorie causes confusion

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 3 Aug: The decision of the Uttarakhand Tourism Department to make online registration mandatory for tourists coming to Mussoorie has become a cause of concern for, both, local businesses and tourists. On the one hand, hoteliers fear that this will adversely affect tourism, while tourists are confused about when and how to register.

Tourists from all over the country reach Mussoorie for sightseeing during weekends or holidays. But now, under the new rule, it will be mandatory for them to register online before the trip. Most tourists are unaware of this process. Confusion has spread on social media and messaging platforms that entry will not be allowed without registration. This rule is being seen as a business crisis in the hotels, restaurants and markets of Mussoorie.

Ajay Bhargava, General Secretary of the Mussoorie Hotel Association, says that 60-70 percent of tourists plan their trip to Mussoorie at the last moment. If they are forced to register beforehand, they will change their mind and go to destinations like Shimla or Nainital. Mussoorie Mahila Congress President Jasbir Kaur said that this policy of the government will not be successful on practical grounds, because neither is the internet available everywhere, nor is every tourist technically capable. The government has failed to provide better facilities to tourists in Mussoorie, for which unnecessary plans are being made, which she opposes. She said that, if the government does not end the requirement of registration for tourists, the Congress Party will be forced to take to the streets to protest against the scheme.

Traders Welfare Association General Secretary Jagjit Kukreja warned that, if the government does not withdraw this decision, traders would be forced to protest. He said that registration should be made optional instead of mandatory. Facility of registration should be provided at the time of check-in at hotels/guest houses. This scheme should first be run as a pilot project and then evaluated. Awareness campaigns should be run to give clear information to tourists.

The tourism department says that this step will make it easier to estimate the carrying capacity of Mussoorie. This step is necessary for crowd control, parking arrangements, and maintaining environmental balance. BJP Yuva Morcha state member Aryan Dev Uniyal supported the government and said that this decision is necessary, but the administration is unable to maintain transparency in implementing it, which is creating confusion.