Landslide hits Mussoorie home

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 3 Aug: The continuous heavy rain in Mussoorie triggered a landslide today in the Kharola residential area here, near Modern School. Two rooms of a family home were completely destroyed due to the landslide. The main road leading to the house was also buried in the debris. The family was completely cut off and had to wait for help. According to the local people, everything happened in a few moments. The ground slipped with a loud sound and two rooms got buried in the soil in no time. It was fortunate that all the members of the family were in a safe place at that time, due to which there was no loss of life.

As soon as information about the incident was received, Naib Tehsildar Kamal Rathore reached the spot with his team. He met the affected family and consoled them and assured them of relief and rehabilitation arrangements. He said that the affected family will be given help as per the disaster rules. The administration has appealed to the people living in all the sensitive areas of Mussoorie to be cautious. The process of relocation will be started from places where the danger is high. Rain is continuing, which is also hampering relief work.

The Meteorological Department has warned of more rain over the next few days, which can worsen the situation.