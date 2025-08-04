Foundation stone of ‘Major Dobhal Memorial Park’ laid in Ghidi by Minister Dr DS Rawat

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Aug: The small village of Ghidi in Pauri Garhwal, created history today with the laying of the foundation stone for the “Late Major Dobhal Memorial Park”. Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat formally inaugurated the memorial site, dedicated to the memory of the late Major Gunanand Dobhal, father of the country’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

On the occasion, the Cabinet Minister said that this memorial park would not just be a green space but would stand as a living symbol of patriotism, sacrifice, and inspiration. He noted that this was the very land that gave the nation a protector like Ajit Doval and expressed confidence that the park would become a matter of pride for Uttarakhand and India. The responsibility for the park’s construction and upkeep has been entrusted to the Ecological Task Force of the 127 Infantry Battalion.

Under the leadership of the Task Force, about 2,000 fruit-bearing, medicinal, and aromatic plants were planted today. Commanding Officer Colonel Pratul Thapliyal stated that the park is being developed over approximately 8 hectares, designed to preserve greenery and biodiversity with plant species suited to the local climate. The event saw the presence of numerous villagers, and ex-servicemen from Ghidi and surrounding areas. Retired soldiers, including Subedar Major Raghuvir Singh, participated in the programme and paid homage at the memorial site.