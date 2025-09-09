Many complaints resolved on the spot as Doon District Admin holds public hearing

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 8 Sep: A public hearing was held here today, organised by Dehradun district administration on the instructions of District Magistrate Savin Bansal. In all, 125 grievances from people across the district were heard during the hearing. Residents also travelled from far-flung areas of the district to submit their complaints related to illegal encroachments, rain-damaged roads, drinking water shortages, landslide-threatened houses, land disputes, requests for financial aid and compensation. The officials claim that a large number of complaints were resolved on the spot.

Immediate instructions were issued on several pressing matters. In Harrawala, where illegal fencing and encroachment were reported on a public pathway, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner was directed to act promptly. In Bhatgadhi, where encroachment on government land was alleged, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) was asked to take swift enforcement measures. Badamwala residents complained of a blocked roadside drain leading to encroachment on the road, upon which the Public Works Department (PWD) officials were instructed to remove the obstruction. Athoorwala villagers urged shifting of LT electricity poles from the main road for safety reasons.

The residents of THDC Colony demanded installation of speed breakers with proper standards and indicators in front of the main gate of the colony to ensure road safety. On this, the PWD and the transport department were directed to resolve the issue without delay. In Purohitwala village, the Gram Pradhan reported that drinking water pipelines had been damaged by rains, causing acute shortages of water for the villagers. The Executive Engineer of the Jal Sansthan was asked to undertake necessary repairs at the earliest. At Kanswali Naugaon, villagers complained that despite water connections being provided by Jal Nigam, no water supply had been received for the past four months.

The Gram Pradhan of Rainapur requested reconstruction of kuchcha houses and the damaged Panchayat Bhawan either under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or from disaster relief funds, for which the BDO was asked to select eligible beneficiaries. In respect of Sherpur, along the Shimla Bypass Road, complaints were made about forcible occupation of private land, following which the Tehsildar was instructed to investigate. Regarding Jagriti Vihar, a resident alleged land fraud, stating that despite paying an advance of Rs 5 lakhs, registry had not been executed. The CO Police was directed to probe the matter. A widow from Mothrowala complained that a contractor failed to complete her house despite taking money, for which directions for inquiry were issued.

Ratan Sethi complained of inaction in a hit-and-run case even after an FIR had been filed, following which the SHO was directed to conduct urgent investigation. In another case, a 78-year-old woman from Vikasnagar alleged harassment and misbehaviour by her son and daughter-in-law, on which the CO Police was directed to inquire immediately. Complaints were also raised regarding rejection of applications under the Chief Minister’s Self-Employment Loan Scheme, for which the Lead District Manager was ordered to conduct verification.

Several other grievances, mostly related to land demarcation, registry, and removal of encroachments were also put forward. Among the officers present at the public hearing were Additional Municipal Commissioner Raza Abbas, SDMs Smrita Parmar, Kumkum Joshi, Apoorva and Vinod Kumar, Chief Education Officer VK Dhoundiyal, District Probation Officer Meena Bisht and senior officers of various departments.