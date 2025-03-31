March Confluential Session held at St George’s College

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 28 Mar: The March Confluential Session for the academic year 2025 was hosted at St George’s College, here, today. The event sought to offer student valuable insights from stories of struggle, perseverance and success.

The Guest Speaker, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, was welcomed by the student community. The session commenced with a solemn prayer led by Pradarsh Ghezta, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Principal Brother Ramesh Amalanathan and the Guest Speaker.

Following an introduction by Advay Agarwal, Principal Brother Ramesh presented the guest with a potted plant as a token of appreciation. Raturi said that she was very happy to be at St George’s College and requested the students to ask their questions.

In her address, she said the students are lucky to be at a school like St George’s College and must consider themselves much loved by their parents. The Guest Speaker spoke at length about patriarchy and said that it makes boys weaker as they fail to learn essential life skills like cooking.

Answering a question posed by a student regarding the qualities required for success, the Guest Speaker said that one does not have to be aggressive to be successful. Success is not measured in terms of wealth but lies in making people around you happy. In this context, Raturi said that she is most interested in her ‘Dua Bank’ rather than the bank account where she receives her salary. Over a period of thirty-eight years she believes that she has helped numerous people and that is what makes her happy. The Guest Speaker advised the students to maintain a balance between life and work and added that life is not defined by the work you do but by how happy you are.

The event concluded with the presentation of a memento and a portrait to the guest as a token of gratitude. The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Principal Brother Ramesh Amalanathan, marking the end of an inspiring and thought-provoking session.

The second session of Confluential was successfully conducted under the

supervision of Brother Ramesh Amalanathan (Principal), Brother Felix Kumar

(Vice-Principal and Sports Secretary), Bhavnesh Negi, Mark Gonsalves, PD Jaiswal, Juliana D’Souza, Stormy Hazarika and Pallavi Goel.