Dhami launches Bhagirath Mobile App to boost water conservation efforts

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a one-day workshop under the Jal Sanrakshan Abhiyan 2025 at his official residence here today. During the event, he also launched the Bhagirath mobile app and released a brochure for the campaign, themed “Dhara Mera, Naula Mera, Gaon Mera, Prayas Mera”.

It was shared at the event that the Bhagirath app will enable people to share information about critical and endangered water sources in their areas, facilitating government-led restoration efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM reiterated the state’s commitment towards water conservation through the Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARA), which has been constituted to protect water sources, naulas, dharaas, and rain-fed rivers. Over the past year, SARA has coordinated efforts across various departments, successfully storing 3.12 million cubic metres of rainwater and working towards the conservation of more than 6,500 water sources.

It was also shared during the workshop that efforts are also underway to recharge groundwater in the plains with the Central Ground Water Board’s support. Additionally, a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared with IIT Roorkee and NIH Roorkee for reviving the Nayar, Song, Uttarvahini Shipra, and Gauri rivers using a scientific and technical approach.

Dhami emphasised that water is the foundation of progress and development, and that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is making significant strides in water conservation. He urged greater public participation in this ‘crucial mission’, reminding that the campaign will be implemented at both the village and state levels.

Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi also spoke about the importance of SARA in restoring Uttarakhand’s water sources. He observed that the Bhagirath app will ensure public involvement in Jal Sanrakshan Abhiyan 2025 by allowing people to report critical and dried-up water sources for timely intervention.

Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan described Jal Sanrakshan Abhiyan 2025 as a people-driven initiative and emphasised the formation of Dhara Naula Conservation Committees at the village level to ensure community participation. He also announced phase-wise workshops for Gram Panchayats to enhance their capacity in water conservation.

Among those present on the occasion were MLA Khajan Das, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and HoFF, Dhananjay Mohan, PCCF and Project Director Watershed Management, Neena Grewal, environmentalists Chandan Singh Nayal, Kundan Singh Panwar, and other activists working for environmental and water conservation.