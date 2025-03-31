Chaudhary Naresh Tikait honors rising tennis star Diya Chaudhary

By Ameesha M.D Nathaniel

DEHRADUN, 28 Mar: A special felicitation ceremony took place at The Heritage School North Campus, Dehradun, where Chaudhary Naresh Tikait, National President of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, honored Diya Chaudhary for her outstanding achievements in tennis. The event, held on Sahastradhara Road, celebrated Diya’s exceptional performance at both national and international levels. As a token of appreciation, Diya was presented with a commemorative memento acknowledging her dedication and success in the sport.

A Rising Star from Uttarakhand

At just 15, Diya Chaudhary has already made her mark in Indian tennis. She recently won a bronze medal in doubles at the 38th National Games, making Uttarakhand proud. Born and trained in Dehradun under the mentorship of coach Pritam Singh, Diya’s journey has been fueled by unwavering dedication and hard work. Her talent has not only shone on the national stage but has also earned her an international singles title at an ITF event in Africa.

Reflecting on her journey, Diya expressed pride in her accomplishments but remained determined to aim higher. “Winning a medal for my state is a proud moment, but I’m not stopping here. My goal is to turn bronze into gold,” she said. Diya credits her success to the Uttarakhand Tennis Association, her coach, and most importantly, her family, who have been her strongest supporters. She also draws inspiration from tennis legend Novak Djokovic and dreams of competing in a Grand Slam one day.

Words of Encouragement from Naresh Tikait

As the Chief Guest, Chaudhary Naresh Tikait emphasized the importance of sports in building discipline and character among students. He encouraged the young audience to balance academics with athletics and remain mindful of their responsibilities to their families and communities. “Sports not only build physical fitness but also teach valuable life lessons. Students should strive to excel in both academics and sports,” he said.

Tikait also expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and commended the school’s management for organizing the event. He took the opportunity to share his thoughts on the ongoing work of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, reaffirming his commitment to championing farmers’ rights and raising their voices nationwide.

School Chairman Highlights Farmers’ Contributions

In his address, Chaudhary Awadhesh Kumar, Chairman of The Heritage School, praised the legacy of Baba Mahendra Singh Tikait, who was a relentless advocate for farmers’ rights. He applauded Chaudhary Naresh Tikait for continuing that legacy while also emphasizing the pivotal role teachers play in shaping the nation’s future. “Our educators are the backbone of society, guiding the next generation with knowledge and values,” he remarked.

An Event to Remember

The ceremony concluded with the national anthem, leaving a sense of pride and motivation among attendees. The event was graced by prominent personalities, including Directors Vikrant Chaudhary and Siddharth Chaudhary, Principal Deepali Singh, and numerous staff members, students, and community leaders. The presence of Vinod Kheda, Deepak Rana, Master Suresh Rana, Chaudhary Naresh Tomar, Vinod Chaudhary, Anshul Dangi, Dhananjay, Shubhi Thapa, and Ayush Gupta added to the celebratory spirit of the day.