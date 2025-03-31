Minister Joshi inaugurates All India Shaheed Lt Gautam Boxing Tournament 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Mar: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi inaugurated the prestigious All India Shaheed Lieutenant Gautam Boxing (Men & Women Elite) Tournament 2025 at Gorkha Military Inter College, Garhi Cantt, by lighting the ceremonial lamp. This grand tournament will be held over four days, featuring 158 participants from across the country.

A total of 114 male and 44 female boxers are showcasing their talent in this competition. Participants include talented boxers from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Army Sports College Pune, MEG Bengaluru, WC Team Subathu, Para Military Forces, ITBP, AR Railway, CISF, and Dehradun Boxing Club.

On this occasion, Joshi emphasized the importance of sports, stating, “Sports are beneficial not only for physical fitness but also for mental well-being. I extend my best wishes to all participants and hope for their bright future.”

Prominent dignitaries present at the event included Brigadier PS Gurung, Director Meenakshi Tyagi, Colonel DK Pradhan, Durga Thapa, Captain B. S. Rawat, Naresh Gurung, Pradeep Airi, Ravi Sawan, Captain Bhim Bahadur Thapa, Captain Vijay Thapa, Subedar Rajendra Sah, Prabha Shah, Vijay Thakur, and others.