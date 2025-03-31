CM disburses Rs 1.72 billion to Nanda Gaura Yojana beneficiaries

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami disbursed a total amount of Rs 1.72 billion to 40,504 beneficiaries of the Nanda Gaura Yojana here today through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for the financial year 2024-25. The government has further stated that over the past five years, a total amount of Rs 9.68 billion has been disbursed to 2,84,559 beneficiaries under this scheme.

It may be recalled that the Nanda Gaura Yojana provides Rs 11,000 to the on the birth of a girl child in Uttarakhand and Rs 51,000 upon passing Class 12. For the current financial year, Rs 9.81 crores was transferred to 8,616 girls at birth, while Rs 1.62 billion was transferred to 31,888 girls who have passed Class 12.

On this occasion, Dhami asserted the government’s commitment to the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative, stating that the scheme is significantly benefiting girls from economically weaker sections. He also mentioned other key initiatives like the Balika Shiksha Protsahan Yojana and Mukhyamantri Mahalaxmi Kit Yojana, which are also being implemented in the state.

The event, held at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office, was attended amongst others by Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya, Secretary Chandresh Kumar Yadav, Director, Women Empowerment and Child Development, Prashant Arya, and other senior officials.