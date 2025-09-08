“Margdarshak Shri Samman” awarded to teachers in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 7 Sept: The “ Margdarshak Shri Samman 2025″ was awarded to teachers from various schools and educational institutions in Dehradun. The ceremony was organized jointly by Sankhya Yog Foundation, International Institute of Psychometric Counseling, and Bagit Consulting Group on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including Retired Justice Rajesh Tandon, State Minister and State Agitation Council Member Subhash Bharadwaj, Dr Mukul Sharma, the chief organizer, emphasized the crucial role teachers play in shaping the nation’s future, stating that without teachers, no nation can progress. They not only impart knowledge but also instill values and culture in individuals.

Priya Gulati, Director of Bagit Consulting Group was also present on the occasion.