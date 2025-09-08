No one will be allowed to mislead people or tamper with faith: IG Bharne

No one will be allowed to mislead people or tamper with faith:...

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Sep: Uttarakhand Police have stepped up Operation Kalanemi, a state-wide campaign to protect the sanctity of Devbhoomi and act against those cheating people in the name of religion.

Addressing the media at Patel Bhawan on Sunday, IG (Law & Order) Nilesh Anand Bharne said the operation is not limited to fake babas but will also cover people creating fake Instagram or Facebook IDs with criminal intentions. “Strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to violate the sanctity of Devbhoomi and the faith of its people,” he said.

Police officials said the campaign’s focus is on identifying people hiding their real identity, cheating devotees, and disturbing social harmony. So far, the identities of more than 5,500 people have been verified. Fourteen persons have been arrested, and action has been taken against 1,182 others.

District-wise, 2,704 people were verified in Haridwar, leading to three arrests, while in Dehradun 922 people were checked and five arrested. Similar actions are underway in Tehri, Pauri, Almora, Nainital, and other districts.

During the drive, several Bangladeshi nationals were caught living illegally after changing their identity. SSP, Dehradun, Ajai Singh highlighted a case where a Bangladeshi man, working illegally as a doctor in Dehradun, was arrested. The accused, identified as Amit Kumar alias Mominul Haque, confessed his real identity, which was later confirmed.

In Haridwar, SSP Pramendra Dobhal said police arrested a man roaming around dressed as Lord Shiva and luring women with blessings and prasad. In another case, a fake tantrik was caught for duping people by promising miraculous cures.

Police said strict legal action is being taken in all these cases. Many accused have been sent to detention centres, while others have been presented in court.

“Operation Kalanemi has given a positive message to society. Through this drive, our message is clear – the strictest action will be taken against those who try to cheat people in the name of religion or tamper with our cultural identity. This operation will continue in the future as well,” IG Bharne added.