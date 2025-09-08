Magic of Talat Aziz’s ghazals enchants at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 7 Sept: The charm of renowned ghazal singer Talat Aziz cast its spell at Graphic Era, leaving the audience mesmerised with his soulful renditions in his unique style.

As part of the Foundation Day celebrations, a grand event titled ‘Ehsaas-e-Ghazal: An Evening with Talat Aziz’ was organised late in the evening. With his ghazals, Talat Aziz created such a magical atmosphere in the packed Silver Jubilee Convention Centre that at times there was such deep silence one could hear a pin drop, and at times, thunderous applause that drowned everything else.

The ghazal singer and actor Talat Aziz began the glittering evening with a qata – “Tujh sa pehle na kabhi…”. He then sang the ghazal that marked the beginning of his career: “ Kaise sukoon paoon , tujhe dekhne ke baad , awaaz de rahi hai meri zindagi mujhe, jaoon ke na jaoon tujhe dekhne ke baad …”.

He went on to present the famous ghazal from the film Umrao Jaan: “Zindagi jab bhi teri bazm mein laati hai, yeh zameen chaand se behtar nazar aati hai…”, followed by the evergreen ghazal from the film Bazaar: “Phir chhidi raat, baat phoolon ki, raat hai ya baraat phoolon ki, phool ke haar, phool ke gajre, shaam phoolon ki, raat phoolon ki…”. Each performance drew waves of applause from the audience.

He further captivated the evening with moving renditions like “Aaina mujhse meri pehli si surat maange, mere apne meri hone ki nishani, main bhatakta hi raha dard ke veerane mein, waqt likhta raha, chehre par har pal ka hisaab…”. He also fulfilled requests from the audience, making the evening even more memorable.

The soulful and lively tunes filled the entire atmosphere with joy. His command over emotions, depth of words, and nuances of music shone throughout the evening. His classic presentation of “Aaj jaane ki zid na karo, yunhi pehlu mein baithe raho, mar jaayenge hum to lut jaayenge…” enchanted everyone. The sweetness, sensitivity, and unmatched control in his voice struck a deep chord with music lovers, leaving melodies that will resonate for a long time.

On tabla, Jeetu Shankar accompanied him, while Deven Yogi and Shahid Ajmeri played the keyboard, Iqbal Warsi enriched the performance on violin, and Imran Bhiyani added brilliance on percussion. Their artistry and synchrony made the evening even more vibrant and unforgettable.

The evening began with Chairman of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala reflecting on Graphic Era’s journey over the past 32 years. The programme was conducted by Dr MP Singh.