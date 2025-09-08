A tribute to Bhupen Da

By Narendra Modi

Today, 8th September, is a very special day for all those who are passionate about Indian culture and music. It is particularly more special for my sisters and brothers of Assam. After all, it is the birth anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, one of the most extraordinary voices India has ever known. As you are all aware, this year marks the beginning of his birth centenary celebrations. It is an occasion to revisit his monumental contributions to Indian artistic expression and public consciousness.

What Bhupen Da gave us extends far beyond music. His works embodied emotions that transcended melody. More than just a voice, he was the heartbeat of the people. Generations have grown up listening to his songs, each word resonating with themes of kindness, social justice, unity and deep-rooted belonging.

From Assam emerged a voice that flowed like a timeless river, crossing borders and cultures, carrying with it the spirit of humanity. Bhupen Da travelled the globe, rubbed shoulders with the who’s who across all spectrums of society, but he remained deeply connected to his roots in Assam. The rich oral traditions, folk melodies and community storytelling practices of Assam deeply shaped his early childhood. These experiences formed the bedrock of his artistic vocabulary. He always carried the spirit of Assam’s indigenous identity and the ethos of its people.

Brilliance came to Bhupen Da at a very young age. At the age of just five, he sang at a public event and quickly caught the attention of none other than Lakshminath Bezbaruah, the pioneering figure of Assamese literature. By the time he was a teenager, he had recorded his first song. But music was only one part of his personality. Bhupen Da was as much an intellectual at heart…curious, articulate and driven by an insatiable desire to understand the world. Cultural legends like Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha left a deep impression on his mind and also deepened his spirit of enquiry. It was also this desire to learn that made him excel at Cotton College, Banaras Hindu University and took him to the United States, where he interacted with leading academics, thinkers and musicians of those times. He met Paul Robeson, the legendary artist and civil rights leader. Robeson’s song “Ol’ Man River” became the inspiration for Bhupen Da’s iconic composition ‘Bistirno Parore’. The much-admired former American First Lady, Eleanor Roosevelt, awarded him a Gold Medal for his performances of Indian folk music.

Bhupen Da had the option of remaining in the US, but he returned to India and immersed himself in music. From radio to theatre, films to educational documentaries, he was well-versed in each of these media. Wherever he went, he emphasised supporting young talent. His works combined lyrical flair and also gave social messages, touching upon justice for the poor, rural development, strength of common citizens, to name a few. Through his music, he gave voice to the aspirations of boatmen, tea garden workers, women, farmers, etc. In addition to being nostalgic, Bhupen Da’s works also became a powerful lens to view modernity. A lot of people, especially from the socially backward classes like him, derived strength and hope from his music.

The spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ found powerful expression in Bhupen Hazarika’s life journey. His works transcended linguistic and regional boundaries to unite people across the country. He composed for films in Assamese, Bengali and Hindi. He made Assam visible and audible to the rest of India. It is no exaggeration to say that he helped shape the cultural identity of modern Assam, both for those within the state and for the Assamese diaspora across the globe.

Bhupen Da, although not really a political person, did remain connected to the world of public service as well. In 1967, he was elected as an independent MLA from Nauboicha constituency in Assam, demonstrating how deeply his public persona was rooted in the people’s trust. Though he never became a career politician, his passion for serving others was highly impactful.

The people and Government of India have recognised his enormous contributions over the years. He was conferred several awards, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award and more. In 2019, it was an honour for me personally and for the NDA government that the Bharat Ratna was conferred upon him during our tenure. People from across the world, especially those from Assam and the Northeast, expressed joy that this honour was conferred upon him. This honour celebrated the principles that Bhupen Da held dear to his heart- that music, when grounded in truth, can transcend all barriers. That a song can carry the weight of a people’s dreams and move hearts across the world.

I remember the time Bhupen Da passed away in 2011. I saw on television how lakhs of people attended his funeral. Every eye was moist that time. Even in death, like in his illustrious life, he brought people together. It was thus fitting that he was cremated at the Jalukbari hillock overlooking the Brahmaputra, the very river that had been the lifeline of his music, metaphors and memories. It is gladdening that the Assam Government has supported the work of the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, which is working to popularise his life journey among youngsters.

Bhupen Hazarika’s life teaches us the power of empathy, of listening to people and of staying rooted. His songs continue to be sung by young and old alike. His music teaches us to be compassionate and courageous. It asks us to remember our rivers, our labourers, our tea workers, our Nari Shakti and our Yuva Shakti. It encourages us to believe in unity in diversity.

Bharat is blessed to have had Bhupen Hazarika. As we celebrate the beginning of his centenary year, let us reiterate our commitment to spreading his message far and wide. May it also inspire us to keep working to support music, art and culture, to encourage young talent and make India a nurturing ground for creativity and artistic excellence.

It is only fitting that one of India’s most significant infrastructure projects, the bridge connecting Dhola and Sadiya, bears the name of Bhupen Hazarika. Just as his songs connected hearts across regions, this bridge connects lands and people.