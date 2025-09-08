VoW-CRF present: Commemorating 60 Years of the ‘65 War

By Dr Tania Saili Bakshi & Nikita Aggarwal

Dehradun, 7 Sep: On 9 September in New Delhi, to mark the sixtieth anniversary of the historic India–Pakistan War of 1965, the Chintan Research Foundation (CRF), in collaboration with the Valley of Words (VoW), is convening a landmark conference. The event, hosted at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, will bring together an extraordinary gathering of veterans, diplomats, policymakers, scholars, and strategic thinkers for a day-long dialogue that bridges the lessons of the past with the imperatives of the future.

Speaking about the vision behind the event, Lt Gen PJS Pannu (Retd) observed, “The 1965 war left behind lessons in resilience, strategy, and national unity. Sixty years later, as we confront new arenas of conflict – cyber, space, climate, and critical resources – the voices of veterans and thinkers together can help us reflect wisely and plan ahead. This is not just about history; it is about India’s security future.”

The 1965 India–Pakistan War was a pivotal moment in South Asian history. It tested India’s preparedness, exposed the limitations of international mediation, and forged a new sense of resilience in the armed forces. Six decades later, as the world witnesses shifting balances of power and the rise of unconventional domains of conflict, reflecting on the lessons of 1965 is both timely and essential. The conference will feature a series of discussions revisiting the decisive turning points of the war while examining their resonance for contemporary and future security challenges.

The inaugural session will set the tone with opening remarks by Shishir Priyadarshi, President of CRF, and Sanjeev Chopra, former IAS officer and Festival Director of Valley of Words. War veterans Lt Gen Kamal Davar (Retd) and Maj RS (Billy) Bedi VrC (Retd) will share first-hand accounts from the battlefield, bringing to life the sacrifices, strategies, and emotions that defined 1965. Their reflections remind us that history is not just an archive but a lived experience that continues to shape national consciousness.

Lt Gen (Dr) PJS Pannu (Retd), Head of the Military History & Strategy Vertical of Valley of Words, will propose the Vote of Thanks.

The first thematic discussion, “1965 – The Turning Point”, will revisit the national consensus on defence that emerged during the conflict, exploring India’s counter-offensive operations and major battles while drawing comparative lessons from other nations such as the Republic of Korea. The speakers, Lt Gen (Dr) Rakesh Sharma (Retd), Maj Probal Dasgupta (Retd), and Uttam Sinha, Senior Fellow at MP-IDSA, will analyse how strategic decisions influenced the war’s trajectory. The session will be moderated by Sandeep Unnithan, Executive Editor with India Today.

The second session, “Global Geopolitics and the Tashkent Agreement”, will shift the focus to the international stage. The 1965 war played out not just on the borders of India and Pakistan but within the complex web of Cold War politics. The panel will examine the role of the United States, the Soviet Union, and China, as well as the limitations of the United Nations Security Council, memorably described as having “dentures but no teeth”. It will also reflect on the institutional military reforms that followed the war. C Raja Mohan, Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia (Retd), and veteran diplomat TCA Raghavan, IFS (Retd), will lead this conversation, with Shekhar Gupta, Editor-in-Chief of The Print, as moderator.

Attention will then turn to how warfare has transformed over six decades. The third session, “Evolution of Warfare – Post 1965”, will assess what has changed, what remains constant, and what lies ahead. From conventional battlefields to artificial intelligence, cyber warfare, and outer space competition, the character of conflict has become increasingly complex. Emerging triggers such as climate change and critical resources will also be discussed. The panel features Lt Gen Raj Shukla (Retd), former DRDO Chief G Satheesh Reddy, Maj Gen Jagatbir Singh (Retd), and Shishir Priyadarshi, under the moderation of Lt Gen PJS Pannu (Retd).

The fourth session, “The Road Ahead – Atma Nirbharta in Defence”, will highlight India’s journey towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing and its vision of becoming a leading exporter of military technology. With the global defence landscape increasingly defined by innovation and supply chain resilience, India’s focus on Atma Nirbharta has become central to its strategic posture. Speakers include Maj Gen Roopesh Mehta, Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retd), Ashok Wadhawan (Adani Defence & Aerospace), and Nitin Gokhale, with Shishir Priyadarshi moderating.

Adding to this, Shishir Priyadarshi, President of CRF, notes: “Marking sixty years of the 1965 war is about acknowledging our past, but equally about preparing for the future. By bringing veterans, scholars, and policymakers together, we aim to highlight the road towards Atma Nirbharta and India’s role as a responsible defence power.”

As the day draws to a close, the final session, “Reflecting Back and Planning Ahead”, will feature a recap by Lt Gen PJS Pannu (Retd), summing up the insights of the day, followed by the Valedictory Address by Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd). Widely regarded as one of India’s most respected strategic thinkers, Gen Hasnain has served in turbulent theatres from Sri Lanka to Siachen Glacier, the North East to Jammu & Kashmir, and in UN operations from Mozambique to Rwanda. A graduate of Sherwood College, St Stephen’s College, King’s College London, and the Asia Pacific Centre for Security Studies, he is celebrated for encouraging the “Scholar Warrior” ethos within the Indian Army. Today, he is associated with the Vivekananda International Foundation and CENJOWS and serves as Chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir. Decorated with six national honours and two army distinctions, his perspective links history, geopolitics, and India’s evolving strategic culture with clarity and depth.

With a stellar line-up of speakers, the event will contribute to shaping both public understanding and scholarly debate on India’s defence journey. The Valley of Words (VoW) festival, known for its multi-disciplinary engagement with literature, policy, and culture, has built a reputation for curating meaningful public dialogues. Within its framework, the Military History and Strategy Vertical, led by Lt Gen PJS Pannu (Retd), has emerged as a platform to examine wars, diplomacy, and reforms from both historical and contemporary angles. Partnering with Chintan Research Foundation (CRF) for this conference strengthens the vision of blending rigorous scholarship with policy-relevant discussion, ensuring the anniversary of 1965 becomes a living dialogue rather than a ceremonial ritual.