Master Plan of Mahasu Devta, Jageshwar Temple proposed: Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Dec: Minister Satpal Maharaj has said in a statement issued to the press on Sunday that, on the lines of Shri Badrinath and Shri Kedarnath Dham, a master plan will now be prepared for the development of Mahasu Devta at Hanol and the Jageshwar Temple at Almora.

Maharaj said that INI Architect Services were taken at Shri Kedarnath Dham. Because Mahasu Devta at Hanol and Jageshwar Temple at Almora are to be developed on the lines of Kedarnath Dham, therefore INI has been proposed for the sake of uniformity. Permission is proposed to be granted as single source. As soon as permission is given, the master plans of Hanol and Jageshwar temple will be prepared on the lines of Shri Badrinath – Shri Kedarnath.