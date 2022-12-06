Bhikkhu Sanghasena attends Youth Conference at Puttaparthi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Dec: Bhikkhu Sanghasena, along with a delegation from MIMC, Ladakh, visited the Sri Sathya Sai International Organisation in Puttaparthi to attend the World Youth conference which is being held from 2 to 4 December. The world youth conference was held after 20 years and attended by nearly 4000 youths from every nook and corner of India.

Bhikkhu Sanghasena was invited as a special guest speaker to address one of the prominent sessions of the conference. In his address, he said that today’s youth is the biggest power of the nation. However, without being guided by spiritual values, this great power can go in the wrong direction and be used for destructive purposes. He urged the huge gathering of youths to follow the wonderful teachings delivered by Sathya Sai Baba in order to build a peaceful and prosperous nation and the world at large. He reminded how fortunate all who are associated with the Sri Sathya Sai organisation and have the blessings and guidance of Sai Baba.

Referring to Prasanthi Nilayam as heaven on earth, he fondly recalled his darshan of Sathya Sai Baba during the 60th birthday celebrations in 1985. He added that he had seen ‘God Walking on Earth’. He shared his spiritually elevating and life-changing experience during his private meeting with Baba.

He further stated that Prasanthi Nilayam, the residence of Sathya Sai Baba and the surrounding area was profusely suffused with divine love and fragrance.

Soon after his talk, he met the Managing Trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, RJ Rathnakar and Nimish Pandya, All India President, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, India. After felicitating them, he said that the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust and the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations are the beacons of light in terms of Seva to all mankind for a better tomorrow. They discussed important issues including Medical, Education, Universal Compassion and World Peace. The outcomes of these discussions were extremely positive and agreed to work together in this field for the betterment of the country and the world at large.

During his stay at the Prashant Nilayam, Bhikkhu Sanghasena also visited the Campus of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning and the Sri Sathya Sai Charitable Multispeciality Hospital where he was warmly welcomed by the members.

After the visits, he met the Chancellor of SSSIHL and Chairman of Sri Sathya Sai Global Council K Chakravarthy, and Sai Giridhar, Registrar of the SSSIHL, and discussed and sought support value and spiritual-based education to the students of Mahabodhi education program.