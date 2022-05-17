“Mehfil’ is tribute to Rekha, Ultimate Diva of Bollywood”

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 15 May: Supermodel turned actress Neelam Lohar is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the song ‘Mehfil’ from the independent Bollywood music album ‘Dil se Dil Tak’!

Mehfil is a contemporary Bollywood classic song which is a tribute to the eternal and ethereal beauty Rekha from ‘Utsav’.

Neelam has been fascinated by Rekha’s beauty, charm and charisma ever since she was a child. To her, Rekha is the epitome of beauty and sensuality.

When this song was offered to Neelam, she knew it would be very tough to perform, taking it up as a challenge. She did her best to express each and every word. As an artist, Neelam really enjoyed the journey in making this happen.

“I am grateful to the entire team of ‘Boss India Entertainment ‘, our director and music composer Shailendra Singh, Singer Arpita Chakraborty and my mentor Lovell Prabhu for the wonderful opportunity given to me. I hope the audience like my song and the video,” said Neelam.

Music Video Link: https://youtu.be/zQauQKM703Q