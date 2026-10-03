Mental stress increasing among women: Psychologist Rahul Mishra

By Mohtshim Khan

Dehradun, 1 Oct: Changing lifestyles, family responsibilities, work pressure and increasing challenges in relationships are affecting the mental health of women. Psychologist Rahul Mishra said today that problems such as persistent stress, anxiety, irritability, lack of sleep and loneliness are increasingly being observed among women.

In an effort to maintain a balance between home and work, many women tend to overlook their emotional needs and mental well-being. Along with family responsibilities, financial pressure, marital stress, domestic disputes and social expectations can also increase mental strain.

According to Mishra, persistent sadness, getting angry or crying over minor issues, lack of interest in daily activities, changes in sleep and appetite, constant anxiety and withdrawing from people can be signs of stress. If such symptoms persist for a long period, it is important to seek advice from a psychologist.

Rahul Mishra said that there should be open conversations about women’s mental health within families. Women should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and should receive adequate rest. There should be no hesitation in seeking help from a psychologist or mental health professional when necessary.

Mental health is just as important as physical health. Recognising stress in time and seeking appropriate support can help women lead a healthier and better life.