Met Dept issues ‘Yellow Alert’ for U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Jul: A yellow alert has been issued by the Meteorological Centre in Uttarakhand from 15 to 17 July and heavy rains have been predicted on 15, 16 and 17 July in the state. As per the forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in Dehradun, Pauri, Nainital and Tehri districts. People and the district administrations have been cautioned to be alert in view of the prediction for the next four days. Apart from heavy to very rainfall, possibility of lightning strikes has also been predicted.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that, for the second consecutive day, rain continued in Uttarakhand. While the rain since morning today has brought a respite from the heat, landslides and waterlogging have also been reported from parts of the state.

In Dehradun district, some rivers were reported to be in spate. One temporary bridge over river Amlava was damaged due to heavy rains. At the same time, due to rain in the morning, a landslide in Lohari Nag Pala of Uttarkashi district resulted in blocking of Gangotri Highway due to debris. The Tanakpur-Pithoragarh National Highway was also closed today near Swanla due to landslide. A car is also stuck in the debris near Dhone on the National Highway. Tawaghat-Lipulekh, Tawaghat-Sobla and Sobla-Dar-Tidang roads connecting the China border are also closed for several days due to heavy rains. The agencies concerned have been trying to open the roads for the last several days, but due to the incessant rains, so far they could not open the roads for traffic.