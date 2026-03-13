Military Officers play crucial role in Nation Building: Gurmit Singh

Governor addresses Gentlemen Cadets at the Indian Military Academy

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Mar: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) addressed Gentlemen Cadets at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun on the topic “Indian Military Officer as a Nation Builder”, on Wednesday. On this occasion, the Commandant of the Academy, Lt Gen Nagendra Singh, senior officers and instructors were present.

In his address, the Governor said that the Indian Military Academy is not just a training institution but a sacred place where young cadets learn the values of national service, discipline, and leadership. He stated that it is here that a cadet learns that placing duty above comfort, responsibility personal gain, and the nation above oneself is the true identity of a soldier.

He said that the responsibility of a military officer is not limited to safeguarding the nation’s borders; they also play a significant role in the process of nation building. Through their leadership, discipline, and conduct, officers strengthen the spirit of trust and stability in society.

Lt Gen Singh further stated that the greatest asset of an officer is his reputation, which is built through conduct, decision-making ability, and sensitivity towards the soldiers under his command. A good officer is not merely someone who gives orders but a leader who listens to his soldiers, understands their challenges, and stands by them in difficult situations.

Encouraging the cadets to draw inspiration from great warriors of Indian history, he mentioned personalities such as Guru Gobind Singh, Maharana Pratap, and Shivaji, who set remarkable examples of courage, morality, and foresight. He urged young officers to imbibe these values in their lives.

The Governor emphasized that continuous learning is essential for a true military officer. With the changing times, the nature of warfare and technology is evolving rapidly. Therefore, officers must keep themselves updated with modern technologies, innovations, and new strategies. He added that a modern military officer should not only be a warrior but also a thoughtful and visionary leader. National security, he said, is strengthened not only by military power but also through the coordination of diplomacy, information, economy, and technological capability.

Appreciating the growing participation of women in the armed forces, the Governor said that it is a symbol of the country’s progress and empowerment. He expressed confidence that women officers, through their dedication, capability, and leadership, will take the pride of the Indian Army to even greater heights.

He concluded by stating that the respect and trust that citizens have in the Indian Army is the result of the courage, discipline, and service spirit demonstrated by generations of soldiers and officers. This is why even after their service, many army officers continue to contribute to nation building by taking leadership roles in various sectors.