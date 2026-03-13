No shortage of LPG or petroleum products in U’khand: Dhami

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Gairsain, 12 Mar: In the backdrop of the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, various reports regarding gas cylinders and petroleum products have been emerging across the country with Uttarakhand too becoming somewhat affected. Reports of shortage of gas cylinders have surfaced from some areas in Uttarakhand, including Mussoorie, Rudrapur and even in Dehradun. Many restaurants and dhabas have temporarily shut down or restricted their operations in several places of the state. However, amid these developments, the government has issued an important clarification. A clarification in this regard was issued by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Gairsain today during an informal interaction with the media persons.

The clarification comes at a time when the supply of commercial gas cylinders has reportedly been disrupted, long queues of domestic LPG consumers have been seen outside gas agencies, creating a sense of panic regarding the availability of gas cylinders in the state. There have also been reports alleging black marketing of domestic LPG cylinders to commercial gas users as the supplies of the commercial LPG remains disrupted. However, the government has assured that there is no shortage of gas cylinders in the state.

Amid rumours spreading regarding gas cylinders and petroleum products in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami has made it clear during his interaction with the media that there is no shortage in the state. He said that the public need not panic and that adequate stock of petroleum products is available in the state.

The CM said that the government is keeping a constant watch on the situation. Clear instructions have been issued to officials to ensure that there is no black marketing of petrol, diesel or gas anywhere. He added that, if any such complaint is received, immediate action will be taken.

The CM also added that the administration in all the districts of the state has been instructed to remain alert. Teams of the departments concerned are closely monitoring the market and raids are also being conducted wherever required to ensure that no artificial shortage is created under any circumstances.

He said that on, several occasions, rumours tend to spread in the market due to international developments, but in such situations people need to act with patience and prudence. The government’s priority is to ensure that the general public does not face any inconvenience and that the availability of essential commodities remains normal.

Dhami further stated that if any person or group deliberately attempts to spread rumours, strict action will be taken against them. The administration is also keeping a close watch on misinformation spreading through social media and other channels.

Appealing to the public, he urged the people not to pay attention to rumours and not to indulge in unnecessary purchase of gas or petrol out of panic. He said the government has adequate reserves and the supply system in the state is functioning normally. The CM added that the administration and concerned departments are fully alert and are ensuring that there is no disruption in the supply of gas and petroleum products in the state, and therefore people need not worry.