Milk Production will double farmers’ income: Dhan Singh Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Nov: Milk Development Secretary Dr BVRC Purshottam disclosed today that the Uttarakhand Cooperative Department with the help of the National Dairy Corporation would soon set up Milk Producers’ Service Centres in Tolikhal, Laldhang and Kotdwar.

Milk farmers in rural areas of Uttarakhand, with the help of NCDC and Cooperatives Department of Uttarakhand, have been working on the ground for the progress of the State Integrated Cooperative Development Project. Under this project, 12 Milk Producers’ Service Centres in four districts of the state have already been set up and soon they will also be established in Tolkhal, Laldhang and Kotdwar.

State Integrated Cooperative Development Project’s Chief Project Director, Cooperative and Milk Development Secretary Dr BVRC Purushottam stated that, through these service centres, nearby rural farmers would be able to get veterinary facilities, powder, fodder, cattle feed, advice on increasing the production of milk in a scientific manner. As many as 250 to 300 farmers have been attached to a milk society.

He further claimed that the Cooperatives Department under the leadership of Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat has been working with the Agriculture Department for the last 6 years on doubling the income of the farmers. As a result of these efforts, the Union Government has approved the State Integrated Cooperative Development Project for Uttarakhand.

Dr Rawat declared that the State Integrated Cooperative Development Project is providing three and five cows to the farmers by purchasing them from other states. A subsidy is being provided for this and many farmers are taking advantage of it. He further claimed that this would help them double their incomes by increasing the production of milk in the state.

In India, continuous efforts are being made by the central government for dairy development and milk production. As a result of which India is now the largest milk producing country in the world. The state of Uttarakhand has also strengthened its dairy sector in a significant manner, he claimed.

The State Integrated Cooperative Development Project is dealing with issues like increasing milk production and processing capacity, promoting milk production and distribution through technology, empowering small and marginal dairy farmers, especially women.