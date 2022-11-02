CM conducts inspection of Sushila Tiwari Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Haldwani, 1 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today conducted a surprise inspection of Sushila Tiwari Hospital, here.

On this occasion, he inspected the registration counter, canteen and wards and met the patients admitted and those who had come to the OPD and sought details of their problems and their feedback.

The Chief Minister said that this was the biggest hospital in Kumaon, where patients from the hill region as well as from Uttar Pradesh visited for treatment. He instructed Principal Dr Arun Joshi to ensure that proper treatment is provided to the patients coming to the hospital. He asked for a proposal to be forwarded to the government on the items including medicines and equipment, etc., needed for the hospital. Funds would be allocated for them at the earliest.

Chief Minister Dhami suggested that officers ought to organise Samadhan Choupals at Block/Nyayapanchayat levels, get acquainted with the problems of the people and solve these on the spot. He said that the officers ought to fulfil their responsibilities by working with dedication.

On this occasion, Mayor of Haldwani Dr Jogender Pal Singh Rautela, MLA Ram Singh Kaira, District Party President Pradeep Bisht, Dr Anil Kapoor Dabbu, State General Secretary Rajendra Bisht, BJP leader Hemant Dwivedi, Chandan Bisht, Yogesh Rajwar, Suresh Tiwari, Sanjay Dumka, Vikas Bhagat, Bhuwan Joshi, Naveen Pant, Chatur Bora, Pratap Bisht, Dinesh Arya, Pradeep Janauti as well as Commissioner Deepak Rawat, DIG Nilesh Anand Bhare, District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, SSP Pankaj Bhat, Principal of Sushila Tiwari Medical College Dr Arun Joshi, Additional District Magistrate Ashok Joshi, City Magistrate Richa, officials and public representatives were also present.