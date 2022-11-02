CM inspects HMT site, discusses development plan

By Our Staff Reporter

Haldwani, 1 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the HMT factory at Ranibagh this morning. During the inspection, Chief Minister Dhami said the area would be developed by making a master plan, so that the residents could benefit. He stressed that to ensure this was his priority.

It may be recalled that, recently, the Union Government had agreed to transfer the land of the HMT factory to the state government as the factory has been shut for years.

Chief Minister Dhami discussed the possibilities of development of the site with Commissioner Deepak Rawat and District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, as well as other senior officials. During the inspection, the employees of HMT factory informed the Chief Minister about their problems. Dhami said that all the demands of the employees would be taken care of.

It may be recalled that the foundation stone of the HMT factory in Ranibagh had been laid in 1982 and production of watches in the factory had started in 1985. The HMT factory was however shut down in November 2016. The HMT factory property comprises a total of 45.33 acres. Recently, the HMT factory has been handed over to the state government by the Union Government.

On this occasion Mayor Dr Jogender Pal Singh Rautela, MLA Ram Singh Kaira, District President Pradeep Bisht, Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat, DIG Nilesh Anand Bhare, District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, SSP Pankaj Bhat, were among those present.