Minister Joshi lays foundation stone for roads & drains in Salawala

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Nov: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today laid the foundation stone for various development works worth Rs 181.74 lakh under the Chief Minister’s announcements at Ganga Green Valley, Ward No. 08, Salawala, in the Mussoorie Assembly constituency. The works include the construction and improvement of internal roads and drains in the Salawala area.

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi directed officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) to ensure high-quality construction and complete all projects within the stipulated timeframe.

He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Central and State Governments are working in the public interest with the resolve to take governance and public services directly to the people. He added that the State Government is committed to ensuring road connectivity, safety and basic amenities in every village and every region.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that development works in the Mussoorie Assembly constituency are being implemented on a priority basis. He stated that the completion of these projects in Salawala would provide greater convenience to local residents, improve the drainage system and enhance the overall quality of life in the area.

He further said that the foremost responsibility of an elected representative is towards the people of their constituency. Guided by this commitment, he is continuously striving to advance public welfare initiatives.

During the programme, office-bearers of the Ganga Green Valley Committee also submitted a memorandum to Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, highlighting various issues faced by the residents. The Minister gave them a positive assurance and promised that necessary action would be taken to address their concerns.

Among those present on the occasion were Mandal President Pradeep Rawat, Councillor Bhupendra Kathet, senior BJP leaders R.S. Parihar, Keshari Chand Nautiyal, Ram Prasad Semwal, Sanjay Nautiyal, Deepak Singh, Sunit Dandriyal, Paras Sonkar, Rahul Singhal, Ravi Verma and a large number of local residents.