15th annual festival of Tapasya Classical Dance Academy celebrated

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 01 Nov: Established with the aim of promoting classical dance and connecting the new generation with Indian culture, the 15th annual festival of Tapasya Classical Dance Academy was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the cultural hall of St. Agnes Inter College, Neshvilla Road. The academy has been providing regular training in Bharatanatyam in Dehradun for the last 15 years and has made hundreds of girl students proficient in classical dance. On this occasion, a total of 21 captivating dance performances including Ganesh Vandana, Hanuman Chalisa, Shri Ram Vandana, Shri Krishna Vandana, Lord Shiva Stuti, Garba and Mangalam were presented by the students of the academy in Bharatanatyam style. All the children who gave dance performances were awarded trophies and certificates by the Chief Guest. The program was inaugurated by Chief Guest Acharya Harisharan Maharaj, distinguished guests Laxmi Agarwal, Advocate Mukesh Anand, Rashmi Chauhan, Pushpendra Singh Chauhan, Sister Shalini Rawat and Dr Sushil Kumar Tyagi, Founder Guru of the academy Dr Maya V Saxena, President Dr Amardeep Saxena and Patron Jagdish Babla by jointly lighting the lamp. In his address as the Chief Guest, famous Ramkatha narrator and spiritual teacher Acharya Harisharan Maharaj, congratulated and extended best wishes on the 15 years of success of Tapasya Classical Dance Academy and said that he highly appreciated the dances presented by the students of the academy. In his address he said, move towards modern education but keep the knowledge of your culture, it should not be left behind. He said that the soul of Mahadev itself is dance, because this is the dance style in which despite the expressions and gestures, the focus remains on prayer. In his address, Acharya Harisharan said that if you want Lakshmi to stay with you, then your conduct should be like Vishnu, if you want Shakti (Parvati) to stay with you, then your conduct should be like Shiva, and if you want Saraswati to stay with you, then your conduct should be like Brahma Ji. During the ceremony, Ajay Tyagi and Anuradha Tyagi, journalist M Faheem ‘Tanha’ and Chandra Ahuja, Mallika Kaldharan, Charu Singh, Anushka Gambhir, Himanshu Sonkar, Armaan Saxena, Manish Uniyal and Armaan Sheikh were honoured with trophies for their remarkable work and cooperation in the social sector. In the program, mementos were presented to all the guests by the President of the Academy Dr Amardeep, Guru Dr Maya V Saxena and Patron Jagdish Babla. The program was anchored by Kumari Charu. During the ceremony, Dr Swami S Chandra, Rupchand Guruji, Ayush Kumar, Vandana Srivastava, Victoria Gyan, Rachna Sonkar, Arjun Sonkar, Mohan Bahuguna, Ramesh Butola alias Ramu Bhai and Dr SN Pandey were also honoured for social service.