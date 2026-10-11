Minister Joshi participates in Sharadotsav-2026, emphasises preservation of Folk Culture

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 10 Oct: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi participated as the Chief Guest in the cultural evening of Sharadotsav-2026, organised at the Municipal Council Auditorium in Mussoorie on Friday. Describing Sharadotsav as a symbol of Uttarakhand’s rich folk culture, art, traditions and social unity, he said that such events play an important role in preserving the state’s cultural heritage and connecting the younger generation with its roots.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that the autumn season brings with it the beauty of nature, renewed energy and enthusiasm. He noted that Sharadotsav, organised in Mussoorie, is not merely a cultural event but a celebration of Uttarakhand’s rich folk traditions and cultural heritage. Folk songs, folk dances, traditional musical instruments, local cuisine and handicrafts are integral to the state’s unique identity. In this era of modernisation, preserving these traditions and engaging the youth with them is a collective responsibility, he added.

Minister Ganesh Joshi said that Mussoorie is not only a major tourist destination in Uttarakhand but also an important centre representing the state’s identity and tradition of hospitality to visitors from across India and abroad. Its natural beauty, clean environment, historical heritage, rich folk culture and the warmth of its people attract tourists. He said that events such as Sharadotsav further strengthen Mussoorie’s cultural identity while promoting tourism.

He added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, continuous efforts are being made to establish Uttarakhand as one of the country’s leading tourism and cultural destinations. Along with religious tourism, the state is promoting adventure tourism, ecotourism, rural tourism and cultural tourism to create new employment and self-employment opportunities for local residents.

The Cabinet Minister said that the government is working seriously towards the overall development of Mussoorie. Efforts are being made to provide better facilities to tourists, improve traffic management and strengthen essential amenities such as sanitation and drinking water. The government is also committed to ensuring that the benefits of tourism activities reach local traders, youth and residents.

He said that Mussoorie is not just the Queen of the Hills but also a symbol of Uttarakhand’s culture, tourism and hospitality. Everyone must work together to build a Mussoorie that offers modern amenities while remaining clean, environmentally conscious and committed to preserving its cultural identity.

On the occasion, Joshi also congratulated the organisers and extended his best wishes for Sharadotsav-2026.

Municipal Council Chairperson Meera Saklani, Kushal Rana and a large number of local residents were present at the event.