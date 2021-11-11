Minister Joshi pays tribute to Statehood Martyrs

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 9 Nov: On the occasion of State Formation Day, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi paid tribute to the martyrs at the Martyrs’ Memorial. The event was celebrated with folk songs of the state.

On this occasion, local people and BJP workers also celebrated with him. Minister Joshi donated Rs 51,000 to the Uttarakhand Tourism and Pilgrimage Protection Committee. He also announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh for the Ma Surkanda Devi Temple in Mussoorie.

Addressing the people on the occasion, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi became emotional recalling the brutality and torture inflicted by the Uttar Pradesh Police on the martyrs and agitationists during the Uttarakhand movement.

He also recalled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who created the state even in adverse circumstances. Every citizen of Uttarakhand was grateful to him for this.

Joshi claimed that the state government was working for development under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Expressing gratitude to Dhami, the Minister said that the pension of the agitationists had been increased by the government. He appealed to the people to work for the state by rising above party sentiments.

Present on the occasion were Mussoorie BJP President Mohan Petwal, Pushpa Padiyar, Mukesh Dhanai, Amit Bhatt, DP Panwar, Ramesh Khanduri, Ramesh Kanojia and others.