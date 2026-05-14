Minister Subodh Uniyal lauds SBSU’s healthcare education

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 13 May: Minister for Medical Health and Medical Education of the State, Subodh Uniyal, visited both campuses of Sardar Bhagwan Singh University and spent nearly two hours reviewing the University’s Academic and clinical training facilities in Allied Health Sciences and Physiotherapy.

During the visit, the Minister toured laboratories, teaching facilities, and clinical training units and was briefed on the institution’s more than three-decade-long legacy in healthcare education. He appreciated the significant contribution made by SBSU and its parent institution in preparing skilled healthcare professionals and noted that it is among the oldest institutions in Uttarakhand engaged in allied health and physiotherapy education.

Uniyal interacted with SP Singh, Chairman of Gaurav Bharati Shiksha Sansthan; Prof. (Dr.) Gauravdeep Singh, President of SBSU; Prof (Dr) J Kumar, Vice-Chancellor; Dr Maneesh Arora, Professor, School of Physiotherapy & Dean Students’ Welfare, and Zorawar Singh, Manager.

Uniyal observed that allied health professionals play a vital role in strengthening the healthcare delivery system and commended the University for maintaining high academic standards and providing industry-relevant education in emerging areas of healthcare.

Expressing gratitude for the Minister’s visit, the university leadership stated that his encouraging words would further motivate the institution to strengthen its teaching, research, and outreach initiatives in healthcare education.

Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, established under the aegis of Gaurav Bharati Shiksha Sansthan, is widely recognized for its pioneering contribution to physiotherapy and allied health sciences education and continues to prepare competent and compassionate healthcare professionals for service to society.