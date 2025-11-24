Mirasa opens new store in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Nov: Mirasa has always been guided by a quiet devotion to craft — to the weaves, textures and stories held in threads that have travelled through generations. What began as a Studio in Gurgaon, curating heritage weaves from across India, has since evolved into a design language where tradition meets contemporary ease. From the purity of handwoven textiles to the refinement of modern silhouettes, Mirasa now shapes an array of women’s wear — from elegant suits and saris to lehengas and thoughtfully crafted separates.

Its new store in Dehradun reflects this journey. Envisioned as an intimate, light-filled space, it allows fabrics to breathe and silhouettes to flow, inviting patrons into a world of subtle detail and timeless softness. Showcased within this space is TARA, Mirasa’s newest collection — an ode to gentle light, rooted in craft yet shaped with a modern sensibility, offering the city a window into the brand’s evolving expression.

More than a store, Mirasa’s new space is a quiet celebration of slow craft, modern elegance and the beauty of light made wearable.

It has been founded by Bindu Nagalia, while the thread tribe includes Naina Nagalia and Ambica Agarwal.