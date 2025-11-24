Mussoorie Ultra Marathon brings Tom Alter’s dream to life; 411 runners participate

Army Jawan Tsewang wins 1st Place

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 23 Nov: Mussoorie woke up to a historic morning on Sunday as the much-awaited Mussoorie Ultra Marathon — a dream once cherished by legendary actor Tom Alter — finally turned into reality. At 5:30 a.m., amidst the first glimmers of dawn spreading across the hills, Additional Secretary, Tourism, Abhishek Rohilla and Municipal Chairperson Meera Saklani flagged off the marathon, marking a moment the hill town had awaited for years.

The event drew 411 runners from across India and several foreign countries, turning Mussoorie’s serpentine tracks into a vibrant panorama of colours, energy and unshakable determination. The concluding ceremony was graced by Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, who felicitated winners with trophies and cash prizes.

Calling the event a tribute to Tom Alter, Abhishek Rohilla said the marathon is not just a race but “a major step towards transforming Mussoorie into a winter-sports hub”. He added that the government is promoting winter tourism through similar events in Pithoragarh, Adi Kailash and the Char Dham region. The upcoming Winter Line Carnival will further boost Mussoorie’s global appeal, he said.

Witnessing his father’s dream come alive, Jimmy Alter expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Mussoorie and the state government. “Our family has always had a deep bond with this town. Seeing my father’s dream fulfilled is deeply emotional for us,” he said.

Municipal Chairperson Meera Saklani said the successful mega-event sends out a powerful global message: Mussoorie is safe, organised and ready for major international races. She also announced that work on a modern indoor stadium is progressing rapidly.

Hotel Association President Sandeep Sahni said the participation of 411 runners proves Mussoorie’s potential to become a global marathon destination. He noted that the medals were specially designed on the Winter Line theme, symbolising the city’s unique identity.

Taking part in the marathon herself, Anuradha Garg (Mrs Globe) said Mussoorie’s fresh air and peaceful morning make it an ideal fitness destination. “Everyone must dedicate at least an hour a day to their health,” she added.

Ladakh-based Indian Army jawan Tsewang clinched first place in the gruelling 50 km category, completing the course in 3 hours 40 minutes, despite a steep 25 km stretch slowing his pace. A former student of Mussoorie’s Tibetan School, Tsewang said running here felt like returning home.

Battling altitude and thin air at 6000 feet, Om Darshan completed the 50 km route in 4:27:55, his personal best. He appreciated the support from ITBP runners and praised the excellent arrangements.

Mussoorie’s young talent Sanchit Telwan became a crowd favourite. Running since Class 4, he dreams of representing India in the Olympics.

Seasoned marathoner Rekha Rawat, who has participated in over 50 events, said running in Mussoorie’s clean air was a refreshing change from Delhi’s pollution. Despite the challenging elevation, she finished strong and vowed to return next year.

RESULTS – ALL CATEGORIES

50 km Ultra Marathon

1st: Tsewang (Indian Army)

• 3rd: Om Darshan (Delhi)

21.1 km – Men Overall

1st: Amardeep

• 2nd: Sunil

• 3rd: Shang Anthony

21.1 km – Women Overall

1st: Komal

• 2nd: Yeva

• 3rd: Saffron

21.1 km – Men (18–36 yrs)

1st: Nikhil

• 2nd: Arjun

• 3rd: Shoaib

21.1 km – Women (18–36 yrs)

1st: Komal

• 2nd: Monika

• 3rd: Joshika

21.1 km – Men (36–45 yrs)

1st: Jagmohan

• 2nd: Mohit

• 3rd: Shwetansh

21.1 km – Men (45–60 yrs)

1st: Ajay

• 2nd: Shashank

• 3rd: Sanjay

10 km – Men Overall

1st: Aditya

• 2nd: Jasvir

• 3rd: Sanjeev

10 km – Women Overall

1st: Swati

• 2nd: Isha

10 km – Boys (Under 18)

1st: Tenzing

• 2nd: Aryan

• 3rd: Adwik

10 km – Men (18–36 yrs)

1st: Kulveer Panwar

• 2nd: Krish

• 3rd: Aman

10 km – Men (36–45 yrs)

1st: Dan Wenig

• 2nd: Christopher Martin

• 3rd: Vineet

10 km – Women (36–45 yrs)

1st: Jaycee

• 2nd: Rakhi

• 3rd: Ritu

42 km – Men