Modi’s birthday celebrated by Sulabh International School

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Sept: The birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was dedicated to the freedom fighters, on behalf of Sulabh International Social Organisation. On this occasion, along with those who rendered great service to the nation, public representatives were also honoured.

On Saturday, 72 laddus were decorated on behalf of Sulabh International in a hotel located on GMS Road, celebrating the birthday of the Prime Minister. MLA Savita Kapoor was specially honoured on this occasion.

Freedom fighters Rajendra Som (Retired Indian Navy), Colonel Madan Mohan Choubey (Retired Indian Army), CB Jhildiyal (Retired Surveyor General of India) were honoured.

The MLA said that they were the true soldiers of our country. Councilors Meera Kathait, Asha Bhati were also honoured. State Controller of Sulabh International, SC Patel mentioned that to make Prime Minister’s birthday special, events were bring organised in all the states. Deputy controller Uday Kumar Singh said that the moment was special in itself when true soldiers were being honoured.